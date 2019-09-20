Apache Junction transportation plan wins award

Superstition Boulevard is shown in blue as recommended to be two lanes with a two-way left-turn lane in the Active Transportation Plan. (City of Apache Junction)

The City of Apache Junction has received an award from the Arizona chapter of the Arizona Planning Association for its Active Transportation Plan — the same plan that proposes to reduce the number of lanes on Superstition Boulevard from two to one in each direction.

The consultant that prepared the plan said in January that Superstition Boulevard traffic counts from May were used, showing 6,000 vehicles a day. The consultant proposed striping be used to show the single lane in each direction.

[Related link: https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/superstition-boulevard-lane-reduction-proposed-in-newly-approved-active-transportation-plan/]

The transportation plan, approved by the city council earlier this year, was acknowledged in the Transportation Planning category at the planning association’s annual state meeting, held Sept. 12 in Oro Valley, according to a release.

The plan was developed to help the city create a safer environment for bicyclists, pedestrians, equestrians and others who use non-vehicular transportation. Consultant J2 Designs worked with the city on the plan through a grant, the release states.

The plan is to be incorporated into the 2020-50 General Plan update. (City of Apache Junction)

More than 2,000 contacts with citizens and other stakeholders were made during the plan’s development in 2018. More than 500 people responded to a survey regarding the plan, identifying trails, sidewalks/shared use paths and bike lanes as the most important projects needed in the city, according to the release.

The plan is to be incorporated into the 2020-50 General Plan update.

The plan is posted on the city website at ajcity.net/DocumentCenter/View/20237/Final-AJ-ATP-Approved-by-Council-01152019.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.