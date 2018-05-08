Apache Junction to host We Run For Fun club

The We Run For Fun club is gearing up for a summer of games and activities in Apache Junction with the goal helping children ages 9-13 learn a plethora of skills and abilities.
Those who attend the six-week club will have the chance to learn goal setting, pacing, proper hydration and how running can keep those who do it physically fit and mentally strong, according to a press release.
The club will run from 2-3 p.m. starting Tuesday, June 5. The fee for the club is $15 for members of the Multi-generational Center and $30 for nonmembers, a release states.
Residents can find more information on the city’s Parks and Recreation Department website.
