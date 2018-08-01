Apache Junction to host blood drive in City Hall parking lot

The city of Apache Junction will host its next blood drive from 6:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14 as the United Blood Services Bloodmobile will be in the City Hall parking lot, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The city is reminding donors to bring a photo identification and drink plenty of water and eat a light meal prior to donating, according to a press release. There is a great need for type O blood.

To schedule a donation time, visit www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code CityofAJ). Select “Locate a blood drive,” search by sponsor and type in “City of Apache Junction.” Select “City of Apache Junction Bloodmobile in the parking lot” for Tuesday, Aug. 14 and choose a time.

While the appointment can take up to 50 minutes, actual donation time is approximately 5-10 minutes, a release states. Potential donors will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility to participate.

