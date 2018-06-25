Apache Junction to apply for federal funds for housing rehab program

The city of Apache Junction is applying for federal funds to continue the owner occupied housing rehabilitation program.

The program provides deferred payment loans from $1,000-$55,000 for heating, air conditioning, plumbing, roofs, ADA accessibility, code violations and health and safety issues, according to a press release.

Eligible applicants must be owner occupied homeowners who own their home and property for a minimum of one year; reside within the city limits as a full time resident; and are at least 62 years old, have a disability or have children under 18 living in the home, a release states.

Applications are available online, at the Development Services Department, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., and by mail. A Spanish version of the application is also available.

Privacy is a priority and recipients of the program and information collected in the application process are held in strict confidentiality.

Information about the program including a chart to determine if you may be eligible can be found online. Funds are distributed on a first come, first served basis.

