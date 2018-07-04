Apache Junction thefts reported June 24-30 to police, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

Above are the general locations of thefts reported June 24-30 to Apache Junction Police Department and the Pinal County Sheriff’s office.

Incidents investigated by AJPD included: shoplifting, 3100 block of West Apache Trail, reported at 12:27 p.m. June 24; shoplifting, 2500 block of West Apache Trail, reported at 1:52 a.m. June 24; theft, 400 block of East Navajo Avenue, reported at 5:01 pm. June 27; motor vehicle theft, 1900 block of West Smoketree Street, reported at 1:33 a.m. June 28; identity theft, 10 block of South Winchester Road, reported at 10:30 a.m. June 28; theft, 2500 block of West Apache Trail, reported at 3:40 p.m. June 28; shoplifting, 3000 block of West Apache Trail, reported at 7:47 p.m. June 28; theft, 2500 block of West Apache Trail, reported at 10:33 a.m. June 29; shoplifting, 2500 block of West Apache Trail, reported at 10:57 a.m. June 29; theft, 1000 block of South Idaho Road, reported at noon June 29; and theft of services, 4000 block of South Tomahawk Road, reported at 1:57 p.m. June 30.

Incidents investigated by PCSO include: vehicle theft, 6900 block of State Route 88 (North Apache Trail), reported at 6:22 p.m. June 27; and property theft, 6100 block of State Route 88, reported at 5:11 p.m. June 30.

AJPD and PCSO reports are from communitycrimemap.com.

