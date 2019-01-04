Apache Junction seeks volunteers for homeless count

The city of Apache Junction needs volunteers to help conduct a survey later this month for the federally mandated annual “point in time” count for persons who are experiencing homelessness.

Each year, the Arizona Department of Housing, as the lead agency for the Arizona Balance of State Continuum of Care, is given the assignment by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to conduct a count of persons and families experiencing homelessness in the areas of the state outside of the urban centers of Maricopa and Pima counties.

The information collected helps estimate the numbers of homeless persons and their needs, according to a city release.

“This information directly impacts local and federal efforts to secure funding, target existing resources and set our community service priorities to end homelessness,” the release stated.

The training is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, in Apache Junction.

For more information on how to volunteer, contact Heather Patel at 480-474-2635.

Last year, more than 300 volunteers throughout Arizona conducted 10- to 20-minute surveys with more than 1,000 unsheltered homeless persons, according to the release.

Volunteers included those from service agencies, local schools and universities, government, faith-based organizations and interested individuals. The survey gathers basic demographic and personal information about each person’s homeless experience and conditions.

“This year we would like to increase our volunteers, so we can further reach all persons experiencing homelessness in the rural counties to obtain their information and be sure they are counted,’” the release stated.

This year’s count will take place between Wednesday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 26.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. No experience is required, and volunteers will be provided with training on the survey process as well as strategies for engaging persons to be interviewed.

Community volunteers will be partnered with experienced outreach or homeless service providers to form survey teams. All volunteers will be asked to sign a confidentiality agreement agreeing not to share the personal information of the individuals they interview.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.