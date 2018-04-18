Apache Junction seeks landlords for rental assistance program

The city of Apache Junction, in connection with the Community Action Human Resources Agency, is seeking landlords.
Apache Junction works with the CAHRA to provide rental assistance to those who are at risk or who are experiencing homelessness, according to a press release.
The city is seeking landlords who have one and two bedroom rentals; vacant rental properties; short-term gaps in vacancy; an interest in short-term rent payments; or an interest in renters with regular site inspections.
Those who become a landlord within the Rapid Re-Housing program through CAHRA, a release states, will have access to many different aspects such as:
- Case managers who are assigned to each renter, providing a contact person for the landlord
- Monthly site visits conducted by CAHRA for up to nine months to ensure the renter is adhering to the program and the property is being maintained
- Free housing inspections to ensure properties are compliant with federal housing quality standards
- Rent payments are made for up to three months and paid directly through the program, based upon the available budget;
- Referrals for renters with no criminal background or eviction history.
Landlords will also have access to the Arizona Landlord Incentive Program which reduces economic risks; reimburses for damages related to participating renters; reimburses for potential lost rents because of unfulfilled leases; and reduces cacancies by providing regular referrals for screened applicants.
The ALIP will cover up to $3,500 in damages above the rental deposit depending on unit size and will provide $1,000 in lost rents because of eviction, abandonment or other premature termination of the lease.
It will also refill the unit within one month of vacating, provide $1,000 to hold a unit open for CAHRA to fill, provide reimbursement of documented claims within one month and require minimal paperwork.
Those interested can see if they qualify for the program by contacting CAHRA. The Landlord Tenant Act and federal fair housing laws apply.
