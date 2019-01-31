Apache Junction seeks homeowners to use housing-rehabilitation deferred payment loans

The City of Apache Junction has received federal funds to continue the owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program.

The program provides deferred payment loans from $1,000 to $55,000 for heating, air-conditioning, plumbing, roofs, ADA accessibility, code violations and health and safety issues, according to a release.

Eligible applicants must be owner-occupied homeowners who:

  • Own their home and property for a minimum of one year;
  • Reside within the city limits as a full time resident; and
  • Are at least 62 years old or have a disability or have children under the age of 18 living in the home.

Applications are available:

  • At ajcity.net/rehab.
  • At the Development Services Department, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
  • By mail. Call 480-474-2635 to request a copy.

A Spanish version of the application is also available. Privacy is a priority and recipients of the program and information collected in the application process are held in strict confidentiality, according to the release.

Information about the program including a chart to determine if you may be eligible can be found at ajcity.net/rehab.

Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call Heather Patel at 480-474-2635 or go to ajcity.net/rehab.

