Apache Junction seeks applicants for board, commission vacancies

City of Apache Junction seeks applicants for various positions on boards and commissions to help make decisions about the city.

Working closely with other citizens and the city council, board and commission members are appointed by council after submitting an application and having a council interview during a work session meeting, according to a press release.

Candidates will be interviewed and appointed at council meetings in September and October. Appointments are unpaid and serve a fixed term, which vary by board and commission.

The following is a list of vacancies and the term lengths:

Board of Adjustment — 3 years

Construction Code Board of Appeals — 2 years

Health and Human Services Commission — 3 years

Library Board — 3 years

Municipal Property Corporation Board — 3 years

Parks and Recreation Commission — 3 years

Planning and Zoning Commission — 3 years

Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board — 4 years

All appointments require residency in the city of Apache Junction with the exception of the Construction Code Board of Appeals and the Health and Human Services Commission, the release said.

While experience or knowledge about the board or commission of interest is helpful, contributing talents, ideas and opinions to enhance the community is most important, noted the release.

Time commitments vary based on the specific appointment; some meet monthly while others meet on an as-needed basis, the release added.

Applications must be submitted online by Friday, Sept. 6 at ajcity.net/boards, where more information on the city’s boards and commissions is also available. For those without computer access, applications can be submitted online using a public computer at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.

Contact the city manager’s office at 480-474-5066.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.