Apache Junction seeking members for public-art commission

The City of Apache Junction is seeking applicants for the newly created Public Arts Commission. The deadline for applying is Sept. 27.

The City Council directed staff to create the arts commission, charging it to manage a program to install public art in commercial development and city projects. The seven-person panel would oversee projects funded by a fraction of each development’s budget, according to a release.

Board and commission members are appointed by council after submission of an application and a council interview during a work session meeting, currently scheduled for Oct. 14 with an effective date of appointment of Nov. 1. Appointments are unpaid and serve a three-year term.

The city is looking for board members consisting of practicing artists, those who have an interest in arts or history, professionals in design or architecture, and a regional business representative, the release states.

The panel will promote and encourage diverse citizen participation in public art; assist private and governmental entities to incorporate public art in new developments; conduct the request for qualifications process for all public art installations; review gifts of art offered to the city for artistic and cultural purposes; and make recommendations to the city council and staff on public art policies and initiatives relating to the city’s mission and vision statements for all art.

Applicants are not required to live within the City of Apache Junction; however, at least four members selected shall be city residents.

Applications must be submitted online and can be found at ajcity.net/boards. Additional information on the city’s boards and commissions is also available online.

For those who do not have access to a computer, applications can be submitted online using a public computer available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. For additional information or assistance, call the city manager’s office at 480-474-5066.

