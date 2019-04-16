Apache Junction police seek ID of bank robbery suspect

Apache Junction Police Department say this is the suspect who at 4 p.m. March 4 robbed the U.S. Bank inside Safeway, 3185 W. Apache Trail. (AJPD)

The Apache Junction Police Department is still seeking the public’s help with apprehending a man who at 4 p.m. March 4 robbed the U.S. Bank inside Safeway, 3185 W. Apache Trail, officials said April 15.

The suspect is described as a while male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 160-170 pounds, with long blonde or red hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a black “Star Wars” T-shirt, dark jeans and black tennis shoes and carried a red and black backpack, according to a release.

“On Monday afternoon, the suspect approached a teller with a note advising that he had a gun — the weapon was not seen — and demanded cash. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and he fled the store. He was last seen on foot, leaving through the east entry/exit doors. It is unknown if a vehicle was involved or if there were any accomplices,” according to the release.

Anyone able to identify the suspect should call Detective Chad Southwick at 480-474-8582 or 480-797-4665.

