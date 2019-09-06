Apache Junction school district budget revised upward by $830K

Standing at right is Cindy Reichert, finance director for Apache Junction Unified School District, giving a presentation at an AJUSD Governing Board meeting. (Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

The 2019-20 expenditure budget adopted in July for the Apache Junction Unified School District contained an error in a funding calculation for a transportation-revenue control limit, resulting in an underfunding of $832,432.

The maintenance and operation fund budget has been increased that amount — to $21,636,707, AJUSD Director of Finance Cindy Reichert told the Governing Board during an Aug. 27 presentation.

Pre-paid accounts, specifically pertaining to health insurance, were underfunded due to budget constraints. The increased budget capacity allows for an upward adjustment to the employee benefits line item areas of the budget, according to documents from Ms. Reichert.

