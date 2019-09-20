Apache Junction school board to meet in executive session about lawsuit

From left are Cami Garcia and Chelsea Connolly of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a recent meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

A lawsuit filed in Pinal County Superior Court naming the Apache Junction Unified School District as a defendant is to be discussed in a closed-door executive session Sept. 24 of the district Governing Board.

The Governing Board meets at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 for the executive session and a work session at 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.

The meeting agenda states that the Governing Board may meet in executive session for discussion or consideration for legal advice with the Governing Board’s attorney and in order to consider its position and instruct its attorneys regarding the board’s position on Case CR2019-02087.

AJUSD is listed as defendant 2, Jack Bolack as defendant 1, Rebecca Pennington as the plaintiff and Barry R. Shalen as the attorney for Case No. S-1100-CV-201900907, according to apps.supremecourt.az.gov/publicaccess/caselookup.aspx.

A screenshot of Case No. S-1100-CV-201900907, from apps.supremecourt.az.gov/publicaccess/caselookup.aspx.

