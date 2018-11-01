Apache Junction road construction costing $566,000, other items before council Nov. 5-6

More than a half-million dollars is being sought to pay for Idaho Road to be reconstructed in time for the Feb. 17 Lost Dutchman Days Marathon.

Awarding a $566,916.09 contract to Sunland Asphalt for the work on Idaho from Lost Dutchman Boulevard to McKellips Road is to be considered at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, Apache Junction City Council meeting in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

It is also to be discussed at a 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, council work session also at the council chambers.

“(The) project has been submitted for consideration of award by City Council the following night, Nov. 6, to ensure project is completed by February 2019 when Idaho Road and Prospector Park will see heavy use with the Lost Dutchman Days Marathon,” Shane Kiesow, public works manager, said in a memo for the council’s Nov. 5 work session.

The project is not in the city’s fiscal year 2018-19 street maintenance plan, but is needed before a grant could be pursued for a future bike route, Mr. Kiesow said.

It would be funded with the city’s street sales tax and highway user revenue fund monies, he said.

“Staff looks to substitute this project for the plan’s ‘Ironwood overlay’ and the ‘spring 2019 slurry seal’ projects that would then be moved to next fiscal year,” he said.

“This change is in response to needing this portion of Idaho Road reconstructed before survey work can begin for a near future grant for further improvements along the corridor, which would include bike lanes,” Mr. Kiesow said.

The work includes pulverizing the existing asphalt to a 5-inch depth, subgrade prep and finish, a cement-treated subgrade, paving with 3-inch asphalt and paint striping, according to the Sunland Asphalt bid.

“(The) proposal is based on completing the work stated above on two phases in order to maintain access to Prospector Park,” according to the bid dated Oct. 11.

The work would be through the Government Procurement Alliance cooperative contract No. 17-16P-05, according to the council agenda. The GPA, 1910 W. Washington St. in Phoenix, is a national nonprofit governmental purchasing cooperative that allows public entities to take advantage of existing contracts to purchase goods and services from local and national vendors, according to 1gpa.org/about-us.

Work is to begin by Dec. 1 and be completed by Jan. 31, according to a street-maintenance agreement between the city and Sunland Asphalt.

Nov. 5 work session

The need for on-call architectural, surveying and engineering consulting services is to be discussed at Nov. 5 work session of the Apache Junction City Council.

A committee has reviewed 40 submittals from 30 firms in accordance with the city of Apache Junction’s procurement procedures, according to a memo to the council from Emile Schmid, city engineer.

Firms have been selected for the areas of general civil engineering, general survey services and geotechnical services, he said.

Up to $300,000 a year can be spent on general civil engineering including roadway and drainage infrastructure; traffic engineering and transportation; water resources, hydraulics, hydrology and floodplains; water/wastewater; and design of concrete structures (roadway and drainage).

Firms to be used by the city for general civil engineering, according to Mr. Schmid, are: AZTEC Engineering Group Inc.; Carollo Engineers Inc.; Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc.; T.Y. Lin International; and Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions Inc.

Up to $100,000 a year can be spent on survey and right-of-way acquisition work, including boundary/topographic surveys, construction staking, right-of-way acquisition, relocation assistance services and horizontal and vertical control network services, according to a draft professional services agreement.

Firms to be used by the city for general survey services include: AZTEC Engineering Group Inc.; Sunrise Engineering Inc.; Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions Inc.; and Wood/Patel and Associates Inc.

Up to $100,000 a year can be spent on geotechnical engineering services as they pertain to public works projects, according to a draft agreement.

Approved firms for geotechnical services include: Ninyo and Moore; Quality Testing LLC; Ricker Atkinson McBee and Morman and Associates, Inc.; Western Technologies Inc.; and Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions Inc.

In other business Nov. 5, the council is slated to hear presentations on and discuss:

The progress made with the activities and projects identified for the City of Apache Junction in the Pinal County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan is to guide planning to better protect people, property, community assets and land from the effects of hazards.

Proposed Ordinance No. 1466 amending Apache Junction City Code, Vol. 1, Chapter 5: Municipal Court, Article 5-1, Municipal Court, by adding Section 5-1-11, Home Detention Continuous Alcohol Monitoring Program.

Bid responses received for public-defender services.

The city’s notice inviting bid proposals for the preparation of a five-year update of a development fee study: land use assumptions, infrastructure improvements plan and development fees as well as an update to Volume II, Chapter 7 Development Fee Ordinance. Five proposals were received and staff is recommending award of bid to TischlerBise for $68,600.

Proposed amendments to Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 9, Health and Sanitation, Article 9-1 Property Maintenance Standards. Staff is slated to present proposed recommended changes to the property maintenance code that was last amended in 2006.

Nov. 6 meeting

Items on the agenda for the Nov. 6 meeting include:

Rejecting bid responses for a Winchester Road sidewalk improvements project from Southern Avenue to 16th Avenue. Staff recommends city council reject all submitted bids since they exceed budgeted funds for the project.

Paying $68,600 for a professional services agreement with TischlerBise for the preparation of the five-year update of the development fee study, land use assumptions, infrastructure improvements plan and development fees and also update the development fee ordinance.

A presentation, discussion and update from the Bureau of Land Management. Leon Thomas, Phoenix district manager; Edward Kender, lower sonoran field manager; and Darrel Monger, lower sonoran desert monument manager, will be in attendance to introduce themselves and provide updates on their current work in the area, including recreation and public purpose projects.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com