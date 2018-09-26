Apache Junction residents to see bump in water bills

Water bills for Apache Junction residents will increase to help fund three changes to the Apache Junction Water District’s water system with the changes taking effect Monday, Oct. 1.

The Water District Board approved a budget Tuesday, June 19 that calls for the rates of customers within city limits to increase 2 percent, translating out toe about $1.20 a month for an average customer using less than 7,500 gallons per month, according to a press release.

Rates for those living in Pinal County will see a 5 percent increase or about $3 a month for an average customer using about 7,500 gallons.

The rate increases will help fund a backup power generator, a pre-treatment system at the Superstition Area Water Plant and emergency roof repairs of a million gallon steel water storage tank to avoid premature failure.

Contracts for these three projects were recently approved by the Water District Board of Directors, and work on the steel storage tank is currently underway. Completion of the three projects is anticipated in the early part of 2020.

A release claims the increase is part of the annual budget and rate setting process, which includes reviewing operating expenses and equipment replacement costs, leading to the rate adjustment.

The Apache Junction Water District says it makes every effort to minimize rate adjustments because it cares about the potential impact this may have on customers.

“The approach we have taken is reasonable, sensible and responsible,” the release states.

The Apache Junction Water District claims it is committed to providing safe and reliable drinking water to its customers. With this commitment, a release states, comes the responsibility to ensure that infrastructure improvements are made, and that the water system remains financially sustainable.

