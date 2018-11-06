Apache Junction residents can offer insights to upcoming transportation plan

Apache Junction residents are expected to have opportunities on both Saturday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 17 to provide input on a transportation plan hatched by municipal leaders.

According to a press release, the municipality will take comments on the plan, which is an effort to help the city create a safer environment for bicyclists, pedestrians, equestrians and other modes of non-vehicular transportation.

Residents can comment at the Festival of the Superstitions on Nov. 10 meanwhile opportunities for input will also be at the Health and Wellness Expo on Nov. 17.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the city Parks and Recreation booth at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, during the Festival of the Superstitions. City representatives will also be at the Health and Wellness Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.

Apache Junction City Council is expected to render a vote on the proposed transit plan 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 at City Hall, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

