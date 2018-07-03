Apache Junction public safety workers prepare for an active shooter

Apache Junction law enforcement and fire/medical personnel train constantly to prepare for an active shooter.

There’s no such thing as being over-prepared, so the Apache Junction Police Department officers and Superstition Fire and Medical District paramedics trained in June doing active shooter exercise drills at Apache Junction High School, according to a press release.

“This training is crucial for law enforcement, fire personnel and the Apache Junction School District to be as prepared as possible, in the event of an active shooter(s),” said Sgt. Paul Newman in a prepared statement. “We train and plan as much as possible to save lives every day and if, or when this day comes, it will challenge us all to the fullest.”

The AJPD SWAT team planned the scenarios and supervised as safety officers, along with SFMD battalion chiefs. After each exercise, they critiqued the actions of patrol officers and paramedics, the release noted.

Active shooter training sharpens officers’ and medics’ skills in teamwork, weapons safety and communication so they can be prepared to handle a variety of public safety incidents, the release added.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.