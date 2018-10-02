Apache Junction Public Library celebrates Teen Read Week, Oct. 7-13

Apache Junction Public Library joins libraries, schools and bookstores across the country to celebrate Teen Read Week, Oct. 7-13.

“It’s Written in the Stars: READ!” is the theme for Teen Read Week, held annually in October during the same week as Columbus Day, according to a press release.

The event encourages teens to read for enjoyment while using library resources and activities; take advantage of reading material in all forms including books, magazines, e-books, audiobooks and more, the release said.

Since Teen Read Week promotes regular library patronage using its resources and activities, the release said Apache Junction teens will have an opportunity to ask questions to artists/authors Leila Del Duca and Alissa Sallah, from Sleepless, a fantasy comic novel.

According to the release, there will be a live video cast from 5 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 9. Event details are at ajpl.org; or call 480-474-8578.

Participating in Teen Read Week shows teens that reading is a fun and relaxing activity they can do for free, the release said. Strong reading skills can improve school performance and help with career preparation.

Parents of teens can celebrate Teen Read Week at home with these suggestions:

Designate time each day for the family to read

Give books or magazine subscriptions as a gift or reward to your teen

Share your favorite book with your teen

Parents and their teens can learn about new books or authors at tinyurl.com/yalsabookawardslists; or the free Teen Book Finder app from the Young Adult Library Services Association

Host a book discussion group

Build an in-home library (collecting from thrift stores/yard sales are an inexpensive option)

Listen to audiobooks on trips

Create a cozy reading area somewhere in your home

Use meal time to talk about books you’re reading

Parents and caregivers can be role models by making time to read, too

Assign teen chores that include such things as reading a recipe when cooking; reading instructions for how-to projects; reading sales circulars to do a shopping list, and more.

More information on the national adolescent literacy initiative created by the Young Adult Library Services Association, which is a division of the American Library Association, can be found at ala.org/teenread.

