Apache Junction public hearing Feb. 11 on use of CDBG funds

The city of Apache Junction is expected to receive an estimated $175,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds for the fiscal year ending June 30 from the Arizona Department of Housing regional account.

The city of Apache Junction may also apply for up to $300,000 in CDBG funds from the State Special Projects account, according to a release.

CDBG funds must be used to benefit low-income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight or address urgent need.

A public hearing will be held to gather citizen input on the use of the CDBG funds. It is at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, in the Apache Junction City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Examples of possible projects include the following:

public infrastructure, such as water, wastewater, street improvements.

community facilities, such as health clinics, libraries, senior or youth centers.

housing, such as owner-occupied or multi-family rehab, utility connections on private property, new housing constructed by a non-profit.

public services, such as purchasing a van to transport persons with disabilities, equipment and rent to start a new job training program.

economic development, such as a loan to a business for job creation, acquisition of land for an existing business expansion.

For more information about the public hearing, the CDBG program or to receive technical assistance prior to Feb. 11 to formulate prospective project ideas for presentation at the hearings, contact Heather Patel, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., or at 480-474-5086.

