Apache Junction police using unmarked vehicles for traffic enforcement

An Apache Junction Police Department officer with an unmarked vehicle. (AJPD)

In response to increased calls from citizens regarding traffic violations in school zones, Apache Junction Police Department traffic division has increased its enforcement efforts in the areas of Apache Junction High School and Four Peaks Elementary School.

To increase the effectiveness of their concentrated enforcement measures, officers are utilizing unmarked vehicles to conduct traffic stops, according to a release.

“The safety of citizens, especially our kids, is a high priority. Therefore drivers can expect to see more police presence in school zones,” AJPD Cpl. Marshall Harshman said in the release.

In addition to speeding violations near the high school, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive, and Four Peaks, 1785 N. Idaho Road, officers will be looking for parking violations in the 1700 block of North Idaho Road and the 3700 block of East Broadway Road, which is near Desert Vista Elementary School, according to the release.

