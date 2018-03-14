Apache Junction police seek funds for video monitors

The Apache Junction Police Department’s annual appeal is raising money for the purchase of two video-monitoring systems for detention transport vans.
“This equipment will enable the officer to observe and record the actions and movements of the person(s) in their care and custody,” Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly stated in a release. “The equipment would further serve as a first alert to let the officer know of any medical emergency the detainee may be incurring. Equipment such as this will ensure the safety of both the officer and the person(s) in our custody.”
The chief noted in his appeal letter to the community that the reality for officers is that they come in contact with people who may be dangerous to themselves or others and transporting those individuals can endanger the officer, suspects and the public at-large.
Each system costs $8,000, and the campaign has raised a portion of the funding.
A tax-deductible donation can be made to the Friends of Apache Junction, c/o Roger Hacker, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction, AZ 85119. Write “video” on the memo line of checks.
For more, contact Mr. Hacker at 480-474-5086 or rhacker@ajcity.net.
