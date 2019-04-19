Apache Junction police participate in multi-agency training at airport

Apache Junction Police Department officers and various command staff participated in a multi-agency training exercise at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on April 17.

The training exercise, unknown to the participants prior to the event, was a simulated crash of a commercial aircraft carrying 100 passengers, according to a release.

“An event of this magnitude would require the cooperation and response of several agencies to properly address the situation and handle the multi-faceted problems that would stem from such a critical event. Assessments were conducted regarding the team operations, incident command, unified command and operations of the Emergency Operations Center,” according to the release.

“This was an outstanding training opportunity in which all were able to learn and benefit. Cooperation, coordination and shared responsibilities on these crisis events are paramount,” AJPD Lt. Thomas Parker said in the release.

Some of the other participating agencies included the Mesa police and fire departments, Superstition Fire and Medical District, Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department, Gilbert Police and Fire, Phoenix police and fire departments, Arizona Department of Emergency Affairs, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.