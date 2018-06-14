Apache Junction police officer uses CPR, revives 2-year-old girl who was not breathing

An Apache Junction Police Department officer successfully used cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a child who was not breathing and had no pulse, reviving the victim, police said.

AJPD responded to a 911 call for a medical assist for a non-breathing 2-year-old girl at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 14, police said.

The child was at a residence in the 900 block of West 21st Avenue.

“Cpl. Marshall Harshman arrived and was immediately directed to the child that was not breathing and had no pulse,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in a release.

“Cpl. Harshman immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation until the child began to breathe on her own. Superstition Fire and Medical District personnel arrived and took over the further medical needs of the child,” he said.

“Cpl. Harshman’s timely response to the home, quick evaluation and immediate actions led to positive results for not only the child, but the family and Cpl. Harshman,” Mr. McDaniel said.

