Apache Junction police notify community of sex offender moving to city

The Apache Junction Police Department is releasing the following information pursuant to ARS §13-3825, the Community Notification of Sex Offenders Law.

Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact agreement or released from a county jail back into the community.

It is the responsibility of the chief law enforcement officer having jurisdiction where the offender intends to reside to inform the community.

The person who appears in this notification has been convicted of a sex offense, which allows the Apache Junction Police Department to make community notification.

The sex offender has advised the Apache Junction Police Department that he will be living at the listed location. This person is not wanted by the Apache Junction police or any other law enforcement agency at this time.

Shawna Britton, 30, has moved to the 1600 block of West Apache Trail in Apache Junction, She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Ms. Britton was convicted in 2015 of multiple counts of attempted sex conduct with a minor. Her victim was a juvenile who was known to her.

She is considered by the Apache Junction Police Department to be a Level 2 Risk to the community. Flyers are being distributed to immediate neighbors, community schools, daycare centers and local media.

This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is to inform the community of a sex offender living in the city and to comply with ARS 13-3825, community notification on sex offenders, according to the release.

“Our belief is that an informed community is a safer community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass this individual will not be tolerated and charges may be filed against anyone violating the law,” the release states.

The AJPD Community Resources Unit may be reached at 480-474-5442 and is available to help people join or start a Neighborhood Block Watch program as well as provide them with useful information on personal safety, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender can call 480-982-8260 or, in the event of an emergency, 911.

