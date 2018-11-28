Apache Junction police increasing distracted-drivers traffic enforcement efforts

With an increase in distracted-driving collisions and fatalities around the nation, the Apache Junction Police Department is asking the public to be more proactive in saving lives this holiday season by initiating Operation Home Safe.

In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the AJPD asks all community members and guests to travel the roadways safely this holiday season, according to a release.

Through Jan. 4, department personnel are increasing traffic enforcement efforts focusing on drivers who are being distracted while driving.

Distracted driving is any activity that diverts your attention away from the primary task of driving.

“If someone is driving and doing other things than focusing on the road, they placing themselves and others in serious risk of injury and/or death” AJPD Lt. Thom Parker said in the release.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, in 2015 there were 3,477 people killed and an estimated additional 391,000 injured in crashes involving distracted drivers, according to the release.

“Unfortunately, these numbers by the NHTSA are under-reported. When someone is involved in an accident caused by their own failure to pay attention, they are unlikely to admit their distracted action to law enforcement or their insurance company” AJPD Chief Thomas Kelly said in the release.

The actions drivers make right before the collision is often the result of distracted driving.

Cell phone users significantly increase the probability of getting into a collision. Text messaging, social media, responding to notifications, updating their Facebook, Twitter or other social applications and even searching for music have become a known factor for an increase in collisions, according to the release.

“This holiday season, help us save lives as it could be your own or one of your loved ones. Put away the devices and other distractions within the vehicle and focus on safe vehicle operations,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in the release.

“Make our community safer by being a considerate, aware driver. Have a safe, holiday season and for our winter residents – welcome back,” he said.

For more information, contact Mr. McDaniel at 480-474-5442 or cru@ajcity.net.

