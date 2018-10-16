Apache Junction police host Oct. 24 vehicle identification number etching event

The Apache Junction Police Department is hosting a vehicle identification number etching event 8-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at AJPD’s parking lot, 1001 N. Idaho Road.

This free program allows vehicle owners to have their VIN engraved on the windshield and other vehicle glass.

“VIN etching is an effective visual deterrent against auto theft and takes less than 10 minutes per vehicle to complete,” according to a release.

The vehicle owner needs to show proof of registration and will be required to complete a consent form, according to the release.

For more information, go to azwatchyourcar.com.

