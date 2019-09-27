Apache Junction police expand car-seat loaner program

An Apache Junction Police Department auxiliary member with some of the loaner car seats available. (AJPD)

The Apache Junction Police Department car-seat loaner program just got a little bit better.

In 2018, the program became so popular that police department personnel were dedicating 15 to 20 hours per week in taking reservations, loaning out and tracking car seats, according to a release.

In order to keep the program alive, but reduce the expenditure of time and resources, AJPD has partnered with churches and non-profit organizations throughout the City of Apache Junction.

AJPD will still loan out car seats from the police station but now there are five other organizations that residents can contact to borrow one of the child passenger restraint systems.

The organizations are:

Apache Junction Police Department, 480-474-5140

St. George Catholic Church, 480-982-2929

Salvation Army, 480-982-4110

New Season Christian Fellowship, 480-262-0872

Apache Junction First Assembly of God, 480-983-1200

Romans12 Church of Apache Junction, 480-772-6103

“This is a very valuable child safety program. The safety of our children is of the utmost importance and (we) are so grateful to these organizations that have stepped up to help keep this program going strong,” AJPD Cpl. Marshall Harshman said in the release.

“We are still looking for additional partners in this endeavor. As we do not have an unlimited amount of car seats we will be screening participants,” he said.

Anyone who is part of a non-profit organization and would like to participate in this program can call Cp.Harshman at 480-474-5442.

