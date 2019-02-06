Apache Junction Police Department awarded $3,971 for 12 SWAT headsets

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is to give $233,987 in lifesaving equipment grants to greater Phoenix area first responders, including nearly $4,000 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

The presentation starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Hall of Flame Fire Museum, 6101 E. Van Buren St. in Phoenix.

Apache Junction Police Department is to receive 12 SWAT headsets valued at $3,971. The headsets will record all department interviews, ensuring officer safety, accurate reporting and court proceedings, and civil rights for interviewees, according to a release.

“The foundation’s longstanding commitment to public safety in Arizona is evident in the more than $1.4 million awarded to the state’s first responders since inception,” according to the release.

Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $2 donation to the foundation. Donation canisters on register counters collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar.

Arizona Public Service has recognized the foundation’s efforts. For five years in a row, APS has partnered with the non-profit, donating $200,000 to ensure first responders serving its territory have the best tools and technology and are adequately protected. The company’s 2018 contribution of $50,000 is responsible for three of the grants being celebrated at the Feb. 13 event, according to the release.

Go to FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

