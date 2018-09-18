Apache Junction Police Department auxiliary patrol volunteers sought

The Apache Junction Police Department is looking for citizens interested in serving as part of its auxiliary patrol division.

The volunteers work in a uniform and perform a variety of tasks that include:

Assist with traffic control at accidents and crime scene locations.

Report suspected criminal or life-threatening activity and hazardous conditions.

Provide extra patrols consisting of residential and business checks – to act as the eyes and ears for officers.

Report abandoned vehicles.

Transport department vehicles for service.

Represent the department at community events.

“We accept volunteers of excellent moral character and good judgment who have the sensitivity and self-awareness required to provide effective assistance to the public,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in a release.

“Participating in our volunteer program is an excellent opportunity to gain experience in police policy and procedure, learn about the criminal justice system/law enforcement response and enhance knowledge of community resources while performing a needed and rewarding service,” he said.

Applications are at at ajcity.net under “I want to apply for a job.” Click on “job opportunities” to see the list of volunteer positions.

For more information, contact Mr. McDaniel at 480-474-5442 or cru@ajcity.net.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.