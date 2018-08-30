Apache Junction police crime scene technician secures DNA analysis funding

The Apache Junction Police Department was awarded a $500 grant to be used for the DNA Doe Project for genealogy comparison.

Tony Cusinato, of Aftermath, presented the award to AJPD Crime Scene Technician Stephanie Bourgeois.

Ms. Bourgeois’ submittal for funding focused on the “Why We Serve” grant program.

“Stephanie has championed this cause after submitting the request for a Jane Doe victim from 1992,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in a release.

“This victim was submitted to the DNA Doe Project for genealogical analysis to assist in identification and provide a real identity to the victim,” he said.

The $500 will be added to the Doe Fund accounts for law enforcement agencies that cannot afford testing for DNA through the genealogical process, according to the release.

Ms. Bourgeois credits co-founders of the DNA Doe Project, Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick and Margaret Press, for their efforts to help the victims and their families to be reunited through this science.

