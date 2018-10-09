Apache Junction police chief thanks DPS for assistance in finding missing resident

Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly and Lt. Thom Parker attended an Arizona Department of Public Safety command meeting where they presented five people with the chief’s letter of appreciation.

Thanked were DPS Communications Officers Anthony Ashley and Dannette Lehman, along with Aviation Troopers Darrell Detty, Edgar Bissonnette and Daniel Millon Jr., according to a release.

On June 22, AJPD responded to a call for a missing person. The subject was alleged to have left his home and gone into the desert without proper clothing, equipment or water and was unable to be located by family members for hours, according to the release.

As a result of temperatures exceeding 110 degrees, AJPD officers knew additional steps were immediately needed in locating the person and they requested the assistance of the DPS Aviation Unit.

“With information shared by AJPD officers and dispatchers, the troopers were able to locate the subject in a remote location in the desert area that vehicles could not reach,” according to the release.

“Subsequently, DPS troopers were able to land their helicopter. They found him to be extremely dehydrated and in need of immediate medical assistance. The troopers quickly loaded him into the helicopter and flew him to a local hospital,” according to the release.

“It was the team effort of AJPD officers, communications (both with AJPD and DPS) and the DPS troopers whose combined efforts most likely saved this person’s life. As a result of these outstanding cooperative actions, Chief Kelly personally recognized and commended them for their services to the Apache Junction community,” according to the release.

