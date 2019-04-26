Apache Junction police begin enhanced traffic enforcement on Ironwood Drive

The Apache Junction Police Department has increased its traffic-enforcement efforts on Ironwood Drive between Guadalupe Road and Superstition Boulevard.

“The enhanced enforcement is one part of a strategic plan to decrease the number of traffic collisions on Ironwood (Drive). Over the past year there have been more than 800 traffic-related incidents/accidents between Guadalupe Road and Superstition Boulevard,” according to a release.

The number of incidents has been trending upward from 58 in April 2018 to 89 in March 2019.

Of the total number, 153 involved serious injuries and four incidents resulted in fatalities.

“The public should expect to see an increased presence of police officers in the area throughout the summer and into the fall. Officers will be looking for various violations including but not limited to speed enforcement, unsafe lane changes, distracted drivers, failure to obey traffic-control devices and failure to yield while leaving a private drive,” according to the release.

“Enforcement alone will not fix the problem. Drivers should exercise caution and drive defensively especially in these congested areas. Please be a courteous and safe driver. Arrive to your destination safely,” the release states.

