Apache Junction police arrest suspects on narcotics violations

During the last several months, the Apache Junction Police Department’s criminal investigation division and community resource enforcement unit have made numerous narcotics arrests.

“Many of these cases involved long-term enforcement operations and further utilized the assistance of AJPD’s SWAT operators and Drug Enforcement Administration agents,” according to a release.

Suspects arrested, according to the release, include:

Melissa Hamel, 42; Jeremy Burch, 31; and Nathan Reitsma, 32, in the 1500 block of South Desert View Place in Apache Junction, on charges of dangerous drug sales. Approximately 680 gross grams methamphetamine, heroin, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, one vehicle and $711 in cash seized.

Aaron Miller, 26; and Alanna Villanueva, 26, in the 600 block of North Tomahawk Road in Apache Junction, on charges of dangerous drug sales, weapon violation and narcotic sales. A total of 22 grams heroin, suspected methamphetamine, 44 prescription pills, $1,132 in cash and two firearms were seized.

Greg Angle, 38, of Apache Junction, arrested on the charge of dangerous drug sales. A total of 1.7 ounces methamphetamine, $1,132 cash and one motorcycle seized.

Sandra Davis, 42, of the 200 block of South Vista Road in Apache Junction. A search warrant was executed resulting in charges of dangerous drug sales. Approximately 1,125 gross grams methamphetamine, 166 prescription pills, $9,324 cash and and two vehicles seized.

David Bagent, 58, of Apache Junction, charged with possession of dangerous drug and sales. Approximately 1.25 ounces methamphetamine seized.

Fernando Martinez, 21, Mexican national, last known address in Phoenix, charged with dangerous drug sales. A total of 1.55 ounces meth, one car and $1,832 seized.

Kevin Goodman, 38, of Apache Junction, arrested on a felony Department of Corrections warrant and narcotic drug sales charges. A total of 19 grams heroin seized.

Andres Galvez-Samaniego, 22, and Sindy Velazquez, 24, both Mexican nationals with a last known address in Phoenix, were charged with narcotic drug sale charges and weapon offenses. Approximately 360 gross grams of heroin, 29 prescription pills, $4,931 in cash, one vehicle and four firearms (one stolen) were seized.

Galvez Camacho, address unavailable, a Mexican national with a last known address in Phoenix, charged with narcotic drug sales. Approximately two pounds of heroin, $3,051 cash and one vehicle seized.

Manuel Perez-Villareal, 27, a Mexican national with a last known address in Phoenix, was charged with dangerous drug sales. A total of 1.23 ounces heroin and one vehicle seized.

Darrell Johnson, 38, of Payson, was charged with dangerous drug sales and weapon offenses. A total of 32 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were seized.

Sandra Davis, 42, of Apache Junction. A second search warrant was executed, which resulted in dangerous drug sales charges. A total of 10.6 ounces methamphetamine and $593 in cash were seized.

While criminal charges have been filed, all noted persons are presumed innocent until further determination is made in a court of law, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding any of these suspects or anyone involved in the illicit trafficking of narcotics can call AJPD’s criminal investigation division at 480-982-8260 or the anonymous tip line at 480-474-8585.

