Apache Junction Planning Commission OKs city-initiated rezoning on Greasewood Street

The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission recently instructed city staff to initiate the rezoning of four parcels near the southeast corner of Greasewood Street and Ironwood Drive.

The area would make a change from medium density single-family detached residential (RS-20M) to general rural low density single-family detached residential (RS-GR). The decision came at the commission’s May 14 meeting.

The lots were originally zoned RS-GR but a new zoning ordinance and zoning district maps in 2014 changed the designation to RS-20M, according to a memo to the commission. Senior Planner Rudy Esquivias, who presented on the item, said this change was inadvertent.

City staff say the lot sizes of the parcels are 1.25 gross acres (54,450 square feet), which is twice the minimum lot size under the RS-20M zoning. Minimum lot sizes differ between the two zoning designations as does setbacks for detached accessory buildings.

The city has received several complaints from home owners within the properties, claiming they can’t develop their lots the way they want to because of more restrictive setbacks and limitations on the size of accessory under the current zoning.

Mr. Esquivias said about a year and a half ago, one of the owners came in to discuss some perceived benefits she had regarding her property. It was then the city discovered the change in zoning.

Another complaint centered on a planned building on the property but the new zoning added extra restrictions and the building was scaled back.

Ultimately, Mr. Esquivias said the owner got a building he was happy with but it was smaller than he had hoped.