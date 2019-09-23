Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission meets Sept. 24

The rezoning would be from RS-20M to RS-10M, both medium-density single-family detached residential. RS-20M has a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet and RS-10M has a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet. (City of Apache Junction)

A city-initiated rezoning of the area bounded by Ironwood Drive, Gold Drive, Roundup Street and Greasewood Street will be discussed at the Sept. 24 meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission.

The commission meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The rezoning would be from RS-20M to RS-10M, both medium-density single-family detached residential. RS-20M has a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet and RS-10M has a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet.

In other business, the commission is to discuss an American Planning Association’s Board and Commission training workshop held at the state planning conference, the Arizona State Planning Association’s award for the Best Transportation Plan awarded to the City of Apache Junction for the Active Transportation Plan, Planning Manager Rudy Esquivias’ “Revitalizing Mobile Home and RV Parks” presentation made at the state planning conference, and receive an update on the General Plan.

