Apache Junction participates in holiday tree recycling

The city of Apache Junction is participating in a tree recycling effort with two free drop-off points in the city.

Instead of sending a live tree to a landfill, residents are encouraged to give a gift back by recycling the freshly cut holiday trees for what’s considered “treecycle,” according to a press release.

Residents can help save the environment by taking the holiday trees to recommended sites accepting trees for recycling. The sites will be open 24 hours a day for free drop-off from Dec. 26 to Feb. 3, 2019.

The participating sites are:

Paws & Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Avenue

Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Rd.

Residents are asked to remove all nails, stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments from trees. Flocked trees will not be accepted because the flocking does not break down in the environment, the release said.

For questions about the program, call the city’s Public Works Department at 480-982-1055.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.