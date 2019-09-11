Apache Junction Parks and Recreation offers 2 self-defense classes

Practical Self-Defense for Women will be offered 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 19. Above is a student in a different self-defense class offered by the City of Apache Junction. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation will be offering two self-defense classes for women this fall.

Both classes will take place at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, according to a release.

Anyone can learn self-defense; no previous experience is necessary for either of the classes, the release states.

Practical Self-Defense for Women will be offered 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 19. Learn how to defend yourself in a practical and safe manner with various methods of self-defense using common everyday items found in your house, purse or car…even using your hands and feet.

Instructor Norman Orr has been a martial artist for over 50 years and has an assortment of martial arts experience to draw on including Kung-Fu, Tae-Kwon-Do and Tai Chi. He has taught self-defense classes to many women’s groups, including women’s shelters, corporate settings and small offices as well as to police and fire departments, according to the release.

Details about these programs can be found in the Fall Citizen brochure. Pick one up at the multi-generational Center or find it at ajcity.net/parks. Pre-registration for the programs is required. For questions, contact Jill Ruot at 480-474-5248 or jruot@ajcity.net. For other program and service information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-474-5240 or go to ajcity.net/parks.

