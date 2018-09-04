Apache Junction panel to discuss off-leash dog park location, funding ideas Sept. 5

The volunteer commission tasked with making a recommendation to the city council on where an Apache Junction off-leash dog park could be located is meeting Sept. 5 to discuss the matter.

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Apache Junction officials are looking into costs, location and amenities for the city’s first off-leash dog park. (See a related story at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/off-leash-dog-park-location-funding-ideas-sought-for-apache-junction/.)

Previous proposed locations for dog parks have included Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road; Silly Mountain Park, southeast of East 36th Avenue and South Silly Mountain Road; and the Pinal County complex, which has a retention basin southeast of Idaho Road and Superstition Boulevard.

In other business Sept. 5, the commission is to hear an update on the active transportation plan and 2020 General Plan, according to the agenda.

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission is an advisory board that works closely with the parks and recreation director. The board recommends regulations, policies, control and improvements of public parks in Apache Junction, according to ajcity.net/348/Parks-Recreation-Commission.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.