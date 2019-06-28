Apache Junction OK’s aerial-mapping agreement with Maricopa County

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy and council members Christa Rizzi and Robert Schroeder at a recent City Council meeting. (Arianna Grainey)

The City of Apache Junction is purchasing aerial-map geographic information system data and imagery services through a cost-sharing agreement with Maricopa County.

The City Council on June 18 approved the agreement as part of a consent agenda.

Apache Junction has been purchasing the imagery annually from Maricopa County since fiscal year 2007-08, City Manager Bryant Powell said in a memo to the council.

Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell.

“Imagery plays a vital role in a variety of applications that city staff uses and is highly beneficial to visualizing the data and the information that we maintain,” Joseph C. Kliner, Apache Junction’s GIS coordinator, said at the council’s June 17 work session.

“All of the departments use it — public works, development services. Our (computer-aided dispatch) dispatchers have this imagery available in their new program as well, so it’s used across the city in multiple different ways,” he said.

City staff members can also check right-of-way and federal-patent easements as an overlay with the imagery taken by manned airplanes, Mr. Kliner said.

City Attorney Joel Stern.

City Attorney Joel Stern asked if it could be used when there are property disputes between property owners.

“I’m hesitant to talk about property disputes because I would say our parcel layer we maintain ourselves,” Mr. Kliner said. “But I’d always refer to a registered land surveyor if there’s an issue with a property line, but we’re pretty accurate. We use our grid system to do all of our digitizing and stuff, but I can’t say it’s a survey document,” he said.

Costs listed in the agreement include $5,995-$4,995 per square kilometer for a 3D model built from 3-, 4- or 6-inch ground sample distance pictometry imagery.

As multiple jurisdictions participate in purchasing the same services the cost-benefit to the county and the city can be less than the stated service cost, the agreement states.

Other cities and towns with cost-sharing agreements to use the services include Avondale, Chandler, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Glendale, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek and Scottsdale, the agreement states,

It is the mission of the city’s Geographic Information System Division to provide broad access to geospatial data and applications throughout all city departments and to the public. The GIS Division works to develop and maintain accurate datasets that assist in the decision-making process throughout the City of Apache Junction, according to ajcity.net/472/Maps-GIS.

A City of Apache Junction open data download includes a GIS layer package with the following data: municipal boundary, annexations, structure footprints, zoning districts and street centerlines.

Additional maps and documents at the website include the following:



Street and address map

City hall location

Municipal campus map

Surface management map

Surrounding agencies with land ownership 11×17 map

Bike route system map

FEMA floodplain map

Apache Junction Water District service area

Emissions station

