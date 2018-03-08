Apache Junction officials thank residents, organizations for donations

Local residents, businesses and organizations that made monetary donations to city programs were thanked at the March 6 meeting of the Apache Junction City Council.
“We just want to say to all of the donors, ‘thank you,’” Roger Hacker, sponsorship/partnership programs coordinator for the city of Apache Junction, said.
“Every donation – big or small – helps the city to address community needs without using tax dollars,” he said.
Since Nov. 1, 2016, when the city started thanking groups, individuals and businesses at council meetings for their contributions, a total of 618 donations totaling $172,820 have supported 33 projects, Mr. Hacker said.
Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Director Liz Langenbach thanked the Superstition Area Land Trust for the group’s donations to Silly Mountain Park.
The park is at South Silly Mountain Road and U.S. Highway 60.
“They have been a major partner with that park facility since the beginning of Silly Mountain, so they were very instrumental in helping to build all of the trails system that’s out there as well as re-vegetating kind of the big scar – people used to just drive up the mountain,” Ms. Langenbach said.
Most recently SALT added informational signage about wildlife and the history of Silly Mountain Park, she said.
“Our mission is really to try to conserve the Superstition foothills, to conserve the natural Sonoran desert open spaces surrounding the Superstition Wilderness Area,” Charlie Goff, of Superstition Area Land Trust, said.
Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly thanked the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers for donations to the Explorers program.
Explorers Post No. 2980 is open to youth ages 14-21 who have an interest in a career in law enforcement.
“The mounted rangers have continuously given to the Apache Junction Police Department. This is one of many programs that they have supported over the years,” Chief Kelly said.
“This important program is not only important to the police department, but to the youth that we recruit into the program,” he said.
“On behalf of the AJ Mounted Rangers, we are proud to be part of Apache Junction,” Rich Sterba, of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers, said.
“It is our belief to help in as many ways as possible this community, the youth and our future leaders. Our helping the police department Explorers program is just one way,” he said.
Projects recognized at the March 6 meeting that received funds, and the individual, business or group that provided, it are:
- The city’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, from Apache Junction Unified School District employees.
- Apache Junction Police Department Explorers, from Apache Junction Mounted Rangers.
- Friends of Apache Junction, from Arizona Water Co.
- The kids club, from Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp.
- Paws and Claws Care Center, from Carefree Distributing, Henry and Mary Jo Diulus, Rhietta Enterprises, Becky and Sidney Gardner, Earl Gursky, Patricia Witek and from an anonymous donor.
- Royal Palm median project, from Superstition Mountain Rotary.
- Senior lunches program, VFW Auxiliary Post No. 7968.
- Silly Mountain Park, Superstition Area Land Trust.
- Strong sustainable communities program, from Frontier Ace Hardware,
- Non-lethal Tasers for the Apache Junction Police Department, from VFW Auxiliary Post No. 7968.
- TGIF lunch program, Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp.
- Video cameras, Kenneth and Alice Stosel and the VFW Auxiliary Post No. 7968.
