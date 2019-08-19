Apache Junction officials at annual League of Arizona Cities and Towns conference in Tucson

Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell is slated to be a presider at the conference for a topic of “Tapping Into the Benefits of a Council-Manager Form of Government.” (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Two regularly scheduled Apache Junction City Council meetings will not be held this week so officials can attend the annual League of Arizona Cities and Towns conference.

No 7 p.m. work session will be held Aug. 19 and no 7 p.m. meeting will be held Aug. 20, the City Council decided recently.

The league conference is Aug. 20-23 in Tucson at the JW Marriott Starr Pass, according to azleague.org.

Apache Junction officials speaking at the event, according to the conference paperwork, include Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell, president of the Arizona City/County Management Association, who is listed as the presider for a topic of “Tapping Into the Benefits of a Council-Manager Form of Government” at 10 a.m. Aug. 20.

Speakers for the topic are Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, Thatcher Mayor Bob Rivera, Avondale Vice Mayor Pat Dennis and Oro Valley Town Manager Mary Jacobs.

“This session will explore the importance of the unique relationship between a mayor, councilmembers and their city manager. The discussion will include concrete examples of how elected officials best utilize and work with the manager’s office to accomplish their goals while creating meaningful public policy to support their community’s needs,” it states.



