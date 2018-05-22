Apache Junction offices on holiday schedule for Memorial Day observation

The city of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices on Monday, May 28 for Memorial Day, except for emergency services through the police department.

According to a press release, emergency services through the police department will not be impacted by the holiday schedule.

The release stated that the Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center will be open on Saturday, May 26 during normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Apache Junction Public Library will also be open Saturday, but closed on Monday; for information, contact the library at 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.

On Memorial Day, the Multi-Generational Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the release noted; contact the center at 480-474-5240 or visit www.ajcity.net/mgc for information.

