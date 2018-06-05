Apache Junction Mounted Rangers honor veterans, give back to community kids

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers presented a wreath at the local Memorial Day service as one of many gestures done to benefit the community.

The Rangers, a non profit group, gives money back to the community to help children of Apache Junction, according to a press release describing their ride endeavors “to keep the old west alive” in Apache Junction.

The group’s main security duty and fundraiser is the annual rodeo with partnering Superstition Mountain Promotional Corporation, the release noted, adding the group’s availability for hire to provide security detail at local events.

They also offer security for Walmart during the Christmas season, the release stated.

The group assists other organizations including Project HELP, Boys and Girls Club, CAFA, Head Start, Apache Junction schools, in addition to providing bi-annual horseback riding lessons for four students, and more.

Meetings are 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month, September through May. The next meeting is Sept. 7 at the Superstition Mountain Boys and Girls Club, 1755 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

Volunteers and donations are welcome, the release added.

Go to: www.ajmountedrangers.org.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.