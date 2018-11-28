Apache Junction Mounted Rangers donate $1,500 to Head Start

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers on Nov. 13 donated $1,500 to Head Start.

Mike Hellberg handed the check to Tera Leigh, site manager for Head Start. Roger Matas, acting captain of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers and Irene White were at the check presentation, according to a release.

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers is a volunteer peace-keeping organization that supports children and youth by providing safety measures at various community events.

It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization that promotes the traditions of the Old West, as well as assisting with emergency food and educational needs, athletics and musical programs, academic assistance and charitable events.

AJMR members participate in parades, memorial services and rodeos while on horseback, quad runners or foot patrol. For more information, go to ajmountedrangers.org.

