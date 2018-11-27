Apache Junction Mounted Rangers donate $1,000 to police Santa fund

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers recently donated $1,000 to the Apache Junction Police Department Santa Fund.

From left are Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly, Mike Hellberg, Janine Shablow, Joan Felkner, Acting Capt. Roger Matas, Irene White and AJPD Capt. Troy Mullender.

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers is a volunteer peace-keeping organization that supports children and youth by providing safety measures at various community events.

It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization that promotes the traditions of the Old West, as well as assisting with emergency food and educational needs, athletics and musical programs, academic assistance and charitable events.

AJMR members participate in parades, memorial services and rodeos while on horseback, quad runners or foot patrol. For more information, go to ajmountedrangers.org.

