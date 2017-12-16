Apache Junction motor vehicle division office reduces wait times

What’s different about the Apache Junction MVD office, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 600?
Everyone who lives in or visits the Apache Junction and Gold Canyon region knows that cooler weather means more chances to explore the Superstitions, get in a round of golf, or spend more time on the patio with friends and family.
At the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division, we’ve hit on ways to give you even more time to do things just like those, no matter the time of year.
In mid-October, the Apache Junction MVD office began doing business a little bit differently. If you’ve been there in the last few weeks, you’ve probably noticed and you almost surely spent a lot less time there.
That’s because we implemented a new system called “silent call.”
Before silent call, customers would get a number and wait until a computer-generated voice called that number. In the meantime you might read a book, check your smart device or try to stave off boredom. When you were called to the service window, that’s when you took care of business, hopefully without complications.
But if problems arise, it takes time to sort them out.
Silent call changes all that.
When you visit MVD, you still get a numbered ticket but immediately after that an MVD employee will ask you what type of transaction you need and send you to the appropriate line for faster service. More importantly, the MVD staff will make sure you have everything in order. That way, if there is a problem, it can be taken care of before you get to the service window.
Instead of just sitting and waiting, your time has become productive and solving problems early results in a shorter visit. Cutting a few minutes adds up time savings quickly in a system that handles 10,000 customers statewide every day.
In just over a month, the results in Apache Junction have been terrific. Prior to silent call, customers could expect to spend – on average – just under 30 minutes in the office. That average is now about 17 minutes. The percentage of people who spend more than 15 minutes in the office has dropped from 27 percent to 15 percent.
In addition to all this change, the office now opens at 7:30 a.m. to provide more options for customers and allow MVD to schedule employees more evenly at the busiest times.
It takes about 15 minutes to play a hole of golf. It’s the time it takes to get a start on a nice lunch. It’s the drive from A.J. to Canyon Lake.
With silent call, MVD has given our customers some of their precious time back. It’s another way Arizona’s MVD is getting you out of line and safely on the road.
Editor’s note: Doug Nick is the assistant communications director for customer outreach at Arizona Department of Transportation. Find more information about MVD offices in Arizona at https://www.azdot.gov/motor-vehicles/hours-and-locations.