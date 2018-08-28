Apache Junction mayor, council primary election results

Two Apache Junction residents are running for mayor and four for three seats on the council in the Aug. 28 primary election. Voters primarily live in Pinal County, but some live in Maricopa County.

Early unofficial voting results (last updated at 12:37 a.m. Aug. 29; the numbers do not include dropped-off early ballots and provisional ballots) show the following for the Apache Junction mayor and council races:

In Pinal County, with 101 of 102 precincts reporting, 2,260 for Jeff Serdy and 1,538 for Dave Waldron, for mayor; and 2,231 for Gail Evans, 2,288 for Christa Rizzi, 2,227 for Robert Schroeder and 1,669 for Walker Waldie, all for council.

In Maricopa County, with 56 votes cast, early voting results show 28 for Mr. Serdy and 21 for Mr. Waldron, for mayor; and 36 for Ms. Evans, 32 for Ms. Rizzi, 28 for Mr. Schroeder and 21 for Mr. Waldie, all for council.

Voters also are deciding if a permanent base adjustment budget is approved in one election that would be adjusted annually by population and inflation. If approved by voters, the adjustment would be $5.5 million and the city’s budget could be as high as $93 million, which could allow it to fund water, sewer, trash or transit services.

Apache Junction voters since 1985 have approved every four years a home rule option allowing the budget to be set at the local level. The last vote was in 2016.

In Pinal County, with 80 of 102 precincts reporting, the permanent base adjustment is winning, 2,506-968.

With Maricopa County voters, the permanent base adjustment is winning, 42-11.

Maricopa County election results will be updated until midnight, Aug. 28. They will restart the updates at 9 a.m. Aug. 29, according to a Facebook post by the county recorder @AdrianFontesMCR.

