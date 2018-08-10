Apache Junction man arrested, 174 pounds of marijuana seized by Border Patrol

Nogales Station Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint Tuesday night found almost 174 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of a Chrysler Concorde during a secondary inspection and arrested the driver.

“Agents referred the male driver, later identified as a 34-year-old U.S. citizen from Apache Junction, for an additional inspection. During the encounter, agents discovered eight bundles of marijuana inside trash bags in the vehicle’s trunk,” according to a release.

Agents seized the drugs, worth more than $86,000, and the vehicle. The driver was arrested and charged with drug smuggling.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt, according to the release.

An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, according to the release.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.