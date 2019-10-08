Apache Junction man accused of shooting, killing his wife

Greg Thomas Head

Greg Thomas Head, 65, is being held on a $250,000 secured bond and is in the Pinal County Detention Center as a suspect in the shooting death of his wife, Patricia Cude, 66, police said.

Apache Junction Police Department officers responded at approximately 10 p.m. Oct. 5 to a residence in the 300 block of East Junction Street after receiving a 911 call from a man who stated that he had just shot his wife and dog, according to a release.

“When the officers arrived on scene they discovered the body of a 66-year-old woman later identified as Patricia Cude,” police said.

Police arrested Mr. Head on the charge of first-degree homicide. He was transported to the Pinal County Detention Center.

Police arrested Mr. Head on the charge of first-degree homicide. He was transported to the Pinal County Detention Center.

