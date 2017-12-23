City of Apache Junction lists holiday hours

The city of Apache Junction will close its administrative offices on Monday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday and Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, for the New Year’s holiday. Emergency services through the police department will not be impacted by the holiday.
The library will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The library will also close on Monday, Jan. 1. Call the library at 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.
The Apache Junction Multi-generational Center will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 30, and will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. For more information, call the center at 480-474-5240 or visit www.ajcity.net/MGC.
The Paws & Claws Care Center will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, closed on Dec. 24 and 25, and be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26. The center also will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. Call 480-983-4405 or visit www.ajcity.net/PCCC.